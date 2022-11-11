- EURUSD adds to Thursday’s gains well north of 1.0200.
- The dollar remains well on the defensive following US CPI.
- Germany final Inflation Rate came at 10.4% YoY in October.
The buying pressure keeps growing around the European currency and the rest of the risk complex and lifts EURUSD to new multi-week highs around 1.0270 on Friday.
EURUSD boosted by dollar weakness
EURUSD advances for the second session in a row and flirts with the 1.0270 region, an area last traded back in mid-August, at the end of the week.
The pair saw its upside abruptly reinvigorated after lower-than-estimated US CPI results in October lend support to the idea that inflation pressures could be cooling down and that the Fed could slow the pace of its current hiking cycle.
The daily uptick in the pair so far comes in tandem with a modest upside in German 10-year bund yields, which manage to set aside three consecutive daily pullbacks.
In the domestic calendar, final inflation figures in Germany showed the CPI rise 10.4% YoY and 0.9% vs. the previous month.
Across the Atlantic, the only release will be the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment for the month of November.
What to look for around EUR
EURUSD’s post-US CPI rally remains unabated and trades closer the 1.0300 area at the end of the week.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The recent decision by the Fed to hike rates and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer stance now emerges as the main headwind for a sustainable recovery in the pair.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EURUSD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.39% at 1.0247 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0273 (monthly high November 11) seconded by 1.0368 (monthly high August 12) and finally 1.0437 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 1.0029 (100-day SMA) would target 0.9898 (55-day SMA) en route to 0.9730 (monthly low November 3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rallies toward 1.0300 as US Dollar sell-off intensifies
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0300, capitalizing on a fresh risk-on wave after China cut its quarantine restrictions and flight bans. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside ahead of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment data.
GBPUSD climbs above 1.1750 on UK data, risk flows
GBPUSD is advancing above 1.1750 in the early European morning on Friday. The UK GDP expanded 2.4% YoY in Q3 vs. the market expectation of 2.1%. The US Dollar sell-off gathers steam amid the return of risk flows. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Gold: Another pause before next big XAUUSD rally
Gold price is consolidating gains near $1,750, eyeing further upside. The US Dollar steadies after the United States Consumer Price Index data-led slump. A brief pullback in Gold price is likely, as the daily technical setup suggests.
Bitcoin price: How scooping up BTC at $17,000 could play out in bleeding bear market
Bitcoin plummeted to a weekly low of $15,742 before recovering above the $17,000 level. In bear markets, a BTC consolidation and bottom formation takes anywhere from weeks to months.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.