EURUSD bulls struggle around 1.0400 on mixed concerns, Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak eyed

- EURUSD remains sidelined around a 4.5-monnth high, pauses two-day uptrend.
- Market sentiment remains dicey even as geopolitical fears recede.
- Strong US data, Covid woes challenge optimists even as Fed policymakers favor 50 bps rate hike in December.
- Upbeat Eurozone inflation could keep buyers on the table, second-tier US data is also important to watch.
EURUSD steadies near 1.0390-400 as buyers run out of steam during early Thursday, following a two-day uptrend.
The major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the dicey market conditions, as well as mixed comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. Adding strength to the EURUSD pair’s inaction could be a cautious mood ahead of the final readings of the Eurozone inflation data for October, expected to confirm the 10.7% initial forecasts per the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measure.
On Wednesday, the news that Russian-made rockets were fired at Poland and killed two people initially soured sentiment. The same triggered emergency meetings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Group of Seven (G7), which in turn favored the US Dollar (USD) due to its safe-haven appeal. However, the updates shared by the Associated Press (AP) quoted an anonymous US official’s findings while mentioning that the missile may have been fired by Ukraine, which in turn allowed Moscow the criticize Kyiv for the same and worsen the mood.
Elsewhere, US Retail Sales growth rose by 1.3% MoM in October versus 1.0% expected and 0.0% prior. The details suggest that the Retail Sales ex Autos also grew 1.3% MoM compared to 0.4% market consensus and 0.1% previous readings. Further, US Industrial Production contracted by 0.1% in October versus 0.2% forecast and 0.1% prior (revised from 0.4%).
It should be noted that Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller both favored smaller increases in the benchmark rates going forward. However, there was a mismatch in the comments from the ECB policymakers and hence the EURUSD seemed to struggle of late. That said, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos backed further rate increases but Vice President Luis de Guindos teased passive quantitative tightening. Further, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco noted that the case for implementing a less aggressive approach was "gaining ground".
Again this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red but the US Treasury yields struggle to stage recovery. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time, after reversing from the monthly high the previous day.
Moving on, second-tier US data and the risk catalysts are important for near-term directions but major attention will be given to the Eurozone inflation and comments from the central bank policymakers as the EURUSD bulls take a breather.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond six-month-old horizontal support, previous resistance around 1.0370-55, keeps EURUSD buyers hopeful even as the 200-DMA challenges the upside momentum near 1.0420.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0395
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0027
|Daily SMA50
|0.9918
|Daily SMA100
|1.0028
|Daily SMA200
|1.0424
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0439
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0331
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
