Analysts at MUFG Bank have now a bullish bias for the EURUSD pair. They see it trading in the range 0.9800-1.0800 over the next weeks. They point out that a consolidation above the 200-day SMA at 1.0435 would increase the risks of a rally toward 1.0800.
Key Quotes:
The EUR has staged a strong rebound against the USD in recent weeks resulting in EUR/USD moving further above the low from the end of September at 0.9536. The down trend that had been in place since the start of the Ukraine conflict from late February has just been broken providing a strong technical signal that the balance of risks has become less favourable for the USD in the near-term. The best-case scenario for the USD in the month ahead is that it begins to consolidate at lower levels against the EUR between 1.0000 and 1.0500.”
“There is a heightened risk that the USD sell-off could extend further if EURUSD breaks above resistance provided by the 200-dma at around 1.0435 that would open the door to a further leg higher towards the next resistance area between 1.0800-1.1100. The pair has not closed above the 200-dma since June 2021.”
“The main downside risk to our bullish EURUSD bias in the month ahead would be a sharper sell-off for risk assets triggered by intensified fears over a hard landing for the global economy. It would trigger a renewed safe haven bid into the USD pulling EURUSD back below parity and towards year to date lows. The most likely triggers would be a stronger US CPI report for November followed by a hawkish Fed policy update next month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
