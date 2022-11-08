- EURUSD faces some selling pressure and slips back below parity.
- ECB-speak, EMU Retail Sales next of note in the domestic calendar.
- US midterm elections will grab all the attention later on Tuesday.
In light of the recent sharp upside, EURUSD now faces some profit taking and retreats to the area below the parity zone on turnaround Tuesday.
EURUSD: Upside looks capped by 1.0030/40 so far
EURUSD comes under pressure and trades on the defensive reversing at the same time two consecutive daily advances amidst some profit taking sentiment among investors and renewed bid bias in the greenback.
Indeed, the dollar’s recent strong decline appears to have met a foothold around the 110.00 region when gauged by the USD Index (DXY), triggering a corrective bounce soon afterwards.
The pair’s knee-jerk is so far accompanied by an inconclusive session in the German 10-year bund yields, which recede from earlier multi-day peaks near 2.38%.
In the data space, France’s trade deficit widened to €17.49B in September and Retail Sales in Italy expanded 0.5% MoM in the same month. Later in the session, EMU’s Retail Sales are also due. Across the pond, the US midterm elections are expected to take centre stage.
What to look for around EUR
EURUSD faces some selling pressure just past the parity zone, while some recovery in the greenback also puts the recent upside momentum in the pair to the test.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The recent decision by the Fed to hike rates and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer stance now emerges as the main headwind for a sustainable recovery in the pair (if it was any at all).
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Retail Sales (Tuesday) – Italy Industrial Production (Thursday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EURUSD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.23% at 0.9995 and a breach of 0.9730 (monthly low November 3) would target 0.9704 (weekly low October 21) en route to 0.9631 (monthly low October 13). On the other hand, initial resistance comes at 1.0040 (100-day SMA) seconded by 1.0093 (monthly high October 27) and finally 1.0197 (monthly high September 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
