- EURUSD keeps the bearish tone unchanged in the sub-1.0100 area.
- The dollar’s recovery comes amidst higher US yields.
- US inflation, midterm elections results stay in centre stage.
The selling bias continues to hurt the European currency and keeps EURUSD well under pressure below the 1.0100 zone on Wednesday.
EURUSD offered on USD-buying
EURUSD falters once again just ahead of the key 1.0100 region – where the October and November peaks coincide so far – and triggers a corrective decline amidst some profit taking mood following three sessions in a row with strong gains.
In addition, fresh buying around the greenback appears underpinned by uncertainty around the results from the US midterm elections and increasing cautiousness in light of the release of US inflation figures on Thursday.
The downtick in the pair comes in line with another negative session in the German 10-year bund yields, which recede to 3-day lows near 2.20%. Earlier in the session, a 10-year bund auction came at 2.25%.
In the US docket, MBA Mortgage Applications contracted 0.1% in the week to November 4 and Wholesale Inventories figures are due later.
What to look for around EUR
EURUSD faces some selling pressure near the 1.0100 region amidst another bullish attempt in the greenback.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The recent decision by the Fed to hike rates and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer stance now emerges as the main headwind for a sustainable recovery in the pair.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: Italy Industrial Production (Thursday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EURUSD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.48% at 1.0022 and a breach of 0.9888 (55-day SMA) would target 0.9730 (monthly low November 3) en route to 0.9704 (weekly low October 21). On the other hand, initial resistance comes at 1.0096 (monthly high November 8) seconded by 1.0197 (monthly high September 12) and finally 1.0368 (monthly high August 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops below 1.0050 as US Dollar gathers strength
EURUSD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.0050 in the early American session. The US Dollar benefits from safe-haven flows mid-week as investors await the final outcome of the US Midterm Elections. Several FOMC policymakers will speak later in the day.
GBPUSD extends slide, closes in on 1.1400
GBPUSD stays under heavy bearish pressure and continues to push lower toward 1.1400 on Wednesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its major rivals as Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in negative territory.
Gold holds above $1,700 despite US Dollar strength
Gold has lost its bullish momentum following Tuesday's upsurge and declined toward $1,700 before staging a modest rebound. After having lost over 2%, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to have steadied above 4.1%, not allowing XAUUSD to regain its traction.
FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange was the fourth largest by trade volume until rumors of a bank run drained it of reputedly all its Bitcoin reserves. As a result of this 94% of SBF’s net worth of $16 billion was wiped out overnight.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC stock) crashes after Trump candidates lose midterms
DWAC stock has lost 17% in Wednesday's premarket after former president Donald Trump's chosen squad of candidates lost up and down the ballot during Tuesday's midterms.