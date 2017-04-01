EURUSD: 1.0350-1.0365 area has hold well - Natixis

Research Team at Natixis expects that the 1.0350-1.0365 area for EURUSD pair has hold well since mid-December 2016 as the daily volatility tends to tighten and the daily indicators have turned around, pleading for new rallies in the coming days.

Key Quotes

“The weekly oversold stochastic also suggests further advance for the cross. We then expect a test of the 1.0564 barrier (daily parabolic) whose break would open the door to 1.0650 (9-week moving average). Only a return above this last barrier would affect the weekly downside parallels, flagging 1.0770-1.0790 (daily Bollinger upper band), 1.0850 (Fibonacci extension) and 1.0920 (weekly Bollinger moving average) as key targets. The supports are at 1.0454-1.0470, at 1.0350-1.0365, at 1.0292, at 1.0220 and at 1.0080.”