According to analysts at TD Securities, HICP for the Eurozone was on top of consensus at 1.2% y/y, while core CPI posted a rare upside surprise at 1.1% y/y (mkt 1.0%), although only barely, with a more precise reading of 1.053% y/y.
Key Quotes
“The details show the upward momentum was led by the services sector, as services inflation jumped from 1.0% y/y in May to 1.6% y/y in June. We don't get a more detailed breakdown until the final figures are released in a couple of weeks, but this is likely related to higher holiday/travel costs, which would probably reverse in July.”
“We don't get the flash HICP print for July until after the next ECB meeting on 25 July, so today's stronger print reduces the odds of a "shock and awe" ECB outcome of an immediate rate cut at that meeting that some analysts are started to look for.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1400 amid upbeat Core CPI, ahead of G-20
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.