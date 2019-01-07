“Unemployment continues to be the good news story of this part of the cycle as it falls further to 7.5%, providing the weak economy with a lifeline as industry continues to decline,” notes Bert Colijn - Senior Economist Eurozone at ING.
Key Quotes:
“Approaching the lowest level since the inception of the eurozone, unemployment continues to be the good news story of this part of the cycle. With a decline of more than 100 thousand in May, unemployment shows the labour market is not losing steam at all, despite the soft patch that the eurozone is currently in. This fuels household consumption growth, which is very welcome given the weakness in the rest of the economy.”
“Monetary developments seem to be in line with the current modest growth pace. Adjusted loan growth to household and businesses were both stable in May at 3.3 and 3.9% growth YoY respectively. This means that it is not contributing to an acceleration of GDP growth, but also not pointing towards weakening thanks to a slower uptake in borrowing. Still, given the record low-interest rate environment, faster loan growth could have been expected. The uncertainty about the global economy dampens the demand for loans significantly.”
“The bright spot remains the labour market as global uncertainty continues to hurt businesses and results in delayed investment decisions. With continued returns to employment, consumers are set to keep the economy afloat for the moment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls on trade truce, weak data
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold plummets to over 1-week lows, closer to $1380 level
Gold added to its bearish weekly gap opening below the key $1400 psychological mark and dropped to over one-week lows in the last hour.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.