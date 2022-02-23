Eurozone: Supply chain pressures are expected to remain elevated at least until H2 22 – Danske Bank

“We now foresee HICP inflation in 2022 at 4.7% due to higher commodity and goods price inflation pressures and expect euro area core inflation to average 2.4% in 2022. Upside risks continue to stem particularly from a further escalation in the UkraineRussia tensions, that could send gas prices sharply higher. Stronger than expected commodities demand from a rebound in travelling activity and the Chinese cyclical recovery also pose upside risks in our view.”

“The euro area recovery from the pandemic has been accompanied by protracted supply chain bottlenecks that have stifled activity, especially in the manufacturing sector. After supplier delivery times lengthened to unprecedented levels during 2021, there have been tentative signs of easing supply chain stress of late.”

Data released on Wednesday showed Eurozone’s Inflation came in at 5.1% in January, on a yearly basis, according to Eurostat. Core figures rose by 2.3%, matching the 2.3% consensus forecasts. Analysts at Danske Bank revise their 2022 forecast for HICP (inflation) and core inflation to 4.7% and 2.4%, respectively, due to higher commodity and goods price inflation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.