EUR/GBP holds ground above 0.8550 after Eurozone strong inflation, US NFP eyed

- EUR/GBP snaps two-day losing streak due to upbeat Eurozone inflation.
- Eurozone headline inflation rose by 0.6% against the expectations of 0.1% decline.
- Sterling Pound traders seek more cues on BoE's policy decision amid the UK's challenging economic conditions.
EUR/GBP treads waters to snap the two-day losing streak, trading higher around 0.8560 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is experiencing upward support attributed to the Eurozone's strong preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for August.
According to Eurostat's report, monthly headline inflation expanded by 0.6%. This was a sharp increase from investor expectations, as they had anticipated a deflation of 0.1% similar to what was recorded in July. Meanwhile, the annual headline Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) remained stable at 5.3%, contrary to expectations of a slowdown to 5.1%.
Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) that excludes volatile food and oil prices rose at a rate of 0.3% as per market expectations, swinging from the previous rate of 0.1% decline. On an annual basis, the economic data softened to 5.3% as expected from July’s reading of 5.5%.
Traders will seek further cues on upcoming monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB), following the persistent inflation in the Eurozone. Market participants focus next on the Eurozone's HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Aug) scheduled to be released on Friday, which is expected to remain consistent as reported in July.
Moreover, the stubborn inflation reinforces the possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike in the upcoming meeting in September, which could provide upward support to the EUR/GBP pair. ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann stated that the rates have not reached their peak level, and he indicated the potential for a couple more rate hikes.
On the other side, the EUR/GBP traders are adopting a cautious approach amid the UK's challenging economic conditions and the hawkish tone surrounding the possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate increase during the Bank of England's (BoE) September meeting. Additionally, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill stated on Thursday supported the need for sustained restrictive policy over an extended period.
EUR/GBP: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8561
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.8638
|Daily SMA200
|0.8714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8586
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8493
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
