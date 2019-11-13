Eurozone: Slight increase in industrial production as downturn moderates – ING

Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, notes that Eurozone industrial production increased by 0.1% in September as there's renewed optimism as to Europe's industrial outlook.
Key Quotes
“Cautious growth in eurozone production for the second month in a row indicates that the downturn is moderating, but it seems too early to say we've definitely hit bottom. October manufacturing surveys indicate continued contraction, albeit at a milder pace.”
“The September production data again confirmed that Germany remains at the epicentre of eurozone industrial weakness. Annual growth in Germany has fallen to -5.3%, far worse than the -2% in Italy and stable production in France. Spain and the Netherlands even saw a slight increase of 0.4% and 0.7% year-on-year respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell
The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.
UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide
UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.