Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence unexpectedly jumps to 14.9 in January

Eurozone’s investor sentiment unexpectedly improved in the first month of 2022, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.
The gauge jumped to 14.9 in January from 13.5 in December vs. a drop to 12.0 expected. The index rebounded sharply from the lowest levels since April 2020.
A current conditions index rose to 16.3 in January from 13.3, recording the first increase since September.
However, an expectations index eased slightly to 13.5 from 13.8.
Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said: "Expectations were stabilizing at around the previous month's level due to the continued effects of supply bottlenecks and high inflation figures.”
EUR/USD reaction
The shared currency shrugs off an upside surprise delivered by the Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.1330 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar and rally in the Treasury yields. The spot is down 0.23% so far.
About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence
Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen as negative or bearish for the unique currency.
