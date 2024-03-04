Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index rises to -10.5 in March vs. -12.9 previous

Share:

Eurozone investors’ morale keeps improving for the fifth month in a row in March.

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0850 after the upbeat Eurozone data.

The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index rose from -12.9 in February to -10.5 in March, the latest survey showed on Monday, reaching its highest level since April 2023.

The Expectations Index in the Eurozone rose from -5.5 in the previous month to -2.3 in March.

The index on the Current Situation also increased to -18.5 in March from -20.0 in February, the fifth monthly rise in a row.

Key takeaways

"Although the data points in the right direction, there can be no talk of a classic spring revival" for the Eurozone.”

It pointed to German economic policy as "preventing a thorough economic recovery in the heartland of Europe. The recession remains in place.”

Market reaction to the Eurozone Sentix data

EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0850 despite the encouraging Eurozone data. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair is 0.10% higher on the day.