Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dives to -16.8 in Oct, misses estimates – EUR/USD keeps lows

Investor confidence in the Eurozone deteriorated in October amid intensifying global slowdown concerns and deepening manufacturing recession in Germany, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge fell to -16.8 in October from -11.1 in September and against a reading of -13.0 expected. The investors’ morale dropped to the lowest in more-than six years.

Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said: "There hasn't been a positive reaction to the support measures taken by central banks, with economic assessments falling in October on a broad front.”

Meanwhile, investors' assessment of the current situation plunged to -15.5 from -9.5. That marked a fifth consecutive decline and the weakest reading since the end of 2014.

"Their economic outlook also took a hit, with the sub-index measuring this falling to -18.0 from -12.8 the previous month. Recession fears are immanent," Hussy added.

The shared currency is seen extending decline on the Eurozone Sentix data, dragging EUR/USD to fresh session lows near 1.0960 region.