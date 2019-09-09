Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dips to -11.1 in September, beats estimates – EUR unfazed

Investor confidence in the Eurozone improved slightly in September amid recent US-China trade optimism and worsening Eurozone economic prospects, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge fell to -11.1 in September from -13.7 in August and against a reading of -14.0 expected.

Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner said: "After the bad experiences with U.S. President Trump's tweets, however, hardly anyone is prepared to make an advance payment here. What remains is the ECB, from which investors expect real wonders at the forthcoming meeting."

The shared currency paid little heed to the Eurozone Sentix data, leaving EUR/USD hovering around 1.1030 region.