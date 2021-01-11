Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beats estimates with 1.3 in Jan, EUR/USD uninspired

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Eurozone’s investor morale jumped more-than-expected in January, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge came in at 1.3 in January from -2.7 in December vs. a reading of 0.7 expected. 

The expectations index rose to an all-time high of 33.5 from 29.3.

The current situation index came in at -26.5, its highest level since March and compared to -30.3 in December.

Manfred Huebner, Managing Director of Sentix, said: "Now that more vaccines have been approved, investors apparently expect a quick implementation of the vaccination strategy and thus a definitive end to the economic and personal freedom restrictions.”

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.

EUR/USD reaction 

The shared currency pays a little heed to the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2180.

The spot is off the 1.2167 lows but remains below 1.2200, as the US dollar holds gains alongside the Treasury yields.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2181
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.2226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2225
Daily SMA50 1.2041
Daily SMA100 1.1914
Daily SMA200 1.1579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2285
Previous Daily Low 1.2193
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2368

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

