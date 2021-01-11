Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beats estimates with 1.3 in Jan, EUR/USD uninspired

Eurozone’s investor morale jumped more-than-expected in January, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.
The gauge came in at 1.3 in January from -2.7 in December vs. a reading of 0.7 expected.
The expectations index rose to an all-time high of 33.5 from 29.3.
The current situation index came in at -26.5, its highest level since March and compared to -30.3 in December.
Manfred Huebner, Managing Director of Sentix, said: "Now that more vaccines have been approved, investors apparently expect a quick implementation of the vaccination strategy and thus a definitive end to the economic and personal freedom restrictions.”
About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence
Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.
EUR/USD reaction
The shared currency pays a little heed to the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2180.
The spot is off the 1.2167 lows but remains below 1.2200, as the US dollar holds gains alongside the Treasury yields.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2181
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2225
|Daily SMA50
|1.2041
|Daily SMA100
|1.1914
|Daily SMA200
|1.1579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2285
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2193
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2368
