Eurozone retail sales amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that we are looking at a quiet day on the release front with the US markets closed for the 4 July celebrations.

Key Quotes

“In the Eurozone, we get retail sales which are expected to edge up slightly. While investments have been facing headwinds amid the trade uncertainty, retail sales have remained fairly steady.”

“The tensions between Iran and US is rising after Trump warned Iran yesterday about stepping up its uranium enrichment. Iran has called for EU economic guarantees by 7 July or else it will proceed with the nuclear programme.”