Eurozone Q3 GDP Preview: Weak figures to confirm Lagarde's economic pessimistic assessment

The eurozone economy recovered from its pandemic closure in the third quarter but the second wave of infections and partial shutdowns in Germany and France have reignited fears that the 19-member monetary union and the 27-member EU may be headed for a second recession. European Central Bank (ECB) fears for a slowdown and recession sank euro to near three-month lows and a weaker than forecast EMU GDP is set to knock down the common currency, FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani briefs.
Key quotes
“Gross Domestic product (GDP), the most encompassing measure of economic activity, is projected to rise 9.4% on the quarter in July August and September after falling 11.4% in the lockdown marred second quarter and 3.6% in the first.”
“Inflation is expected to be unchanged with the annual Consumer Price Index at 0.2% on the year in October and the core yearly rate at -0.3%.”
“Ms. Lagarde has already warned markets that the EU economy is likely to slow enough in the fourth quarter to require additional monetary support. She also made it clear that national governments must raise their fiscal contributions if the economy is to weather the building pandemic impact. That scenario is now front and center for the euro.”
“If third-quarter GDP is weaker than forecast it will confirm Ms. Lagarde's hypothesis and send the euro lower. If it is stronger, the fourth quarter will be worse. The euro can't win.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
