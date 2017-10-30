Eurozone: Q3 GDP likely to confirm strong growth momentum - ANZ

According to analysts at ANZ, Eurozone’s Q3 GDP is likely to confirm that growth momentum remains strong; while leading indicators of price pressures point to a cyclical upswing in core inflation.

Key Quotes

“This will probably be enough for the ECB to remain confident in its ‘rescaling’ plan. However, as structural drivers are set to keep weighing on prices for some time, a shift in the ECB’s cautious thinking is unlikely. As such, we suggest selling the euro on upside surprises.”