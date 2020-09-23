Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI rises to 53.7 in Sept, EUR/USD battles 1.17

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 53.7 in Sept vs. 50.0 expected.
- Bloc’s Services PMI stands at 47.6 in Sept vs. 51.0 expected.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity continued to improve this month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Wednesday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) improved from 51.7 in August to 53.7 in September and beat 51.9 expectations while the Services PMI dropped to 47.6 in September vs. 50.5 expected and 50.5 last.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite arrived at 50.1 in Sept vs. 51.7 expected and 51.9 previous.
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“The eurozone’s economic recovery stalled in September, as rising COVID-19 infections led to a renewed downturn of service sector activity across the region.”
”A two-speed economy is evident, with factories reporting that production growth was buoyed by rising demand, notably from export markets and the reopening of retail in many countries, but the larger service sector has sunk back into decline as face to-face consumer businesses, in particular, have been hit by intensifying virus concerns.”
FX implications
The shared currency was unimpressed by the mixed Eurozone and German PMI readings, with EUR/USD weighing in losses below 1.1700.
The spot trades at 1.1685, down 0.18% on the day, as we write.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off lows, battles 1.2700 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD trims losses to trade around 1.2700 after mixed UK Preliminary PMIs. The spot is off the two-month low of 1.2676 but the bounce appears elusive amid persistent US dollar strength and coronavirus resurgence risks in the UK.
EUR/USD remains below 1.1700 after mixed German/ Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700 after mixed German/ Eurozone PMI reports. The US dollar remains in demand amid growing coronavirus fears and Fed's optimism. Focus shifts to US Markit PMIs, Powell.
XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. A positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven precious metal.
Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.