- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 46.6 in November vs. 46.4 expected.
- Eurozone Services PMI arrives at 51.5 in November vs. 52.5 expected.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity improves this month despite being in contraction, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed.
The Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at three-month highs of 46.6 in November vs. 46.4 expected and 45.9 last while the services PMI dropped to ten-month lows of 51.5 in the reported month vs. 52.5 expected and 52.2 last.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite fell from 50.9 in October to 50.3 in November, hitting fresh two-month troughs.
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“The eurozone economy remained becalmed for a third successive month in November, with the lacklustre PMI indicative of GDP growing at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%, down from 0.2% in the third quarter.”
“Manufacturing remains in its deepest downturn for six years amid ongoing trade woes, and November saw further signs of the weakness spilling over to services, notably via slower employment growth. “Resilient jobs growth had provided a key support to the more domestically-focused service sector earlier in the year, but with employment now rising at its slowest pace since early-2015, it’s not surprising to see the service sector now also struggling.”
The shared currency came under fresh selling pressure in a delayed reaction to the Eurozone data release, having tested the key support at 1.1050 to now trade a few pips higher around 1.1060 region.
