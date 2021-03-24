Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI improves to 62.4 in March, beats estimates

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 62.4 in Mar vs. 57.7 expected.

Bloc’s Services PMI stands at 48.8 in Mar vs. 46.0 expected.

The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity improved more-than-expected in the reported month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Wednesday.

The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) improved from 57.9 in February to 62.4 in March and beat 57.7 expectations by a big margin. The gauge hit the highest on record.

The bloc’s Services PMI jumped to 48.8 in Feb vs. 46.0 expected and 45.7 last.

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite expanded to 52.5 in Mar vs. 49.1 expected and 48.8 previous.

Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit

“The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output.”

“The service sector remains the economy’s weak spot, but even here the rate of decline moderated in March as companies benefited from the manufacturing sector’s upturn, customers adapted to life during a pandemic and prospects remained relatively upbeat.”

FX implications

The shared currency held on to the bounce fuelled by the German PMI readings, with EUR/USD supported above 1.1800.

The spot trades at 1.1827, 0.20% weaker on the day, as of writing.

more to come ...