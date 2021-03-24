Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI improves to 62.4 in March, beats estimates

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 62.4 in Mar vs. 57.7 expected.
- Bloc’s Services PMI stands at 48.8 in Mar vs. 46.0 expected.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity improved more-than-expected in the reported month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Wednesday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) improved from 57.9 in February to 62.4 in March and beat 57.7 expectations by a big margin. The gauge hit the highest on record.
The bloc’s Services PMI jumped to 48.8 in Feb vs. 46.0 expected and 45.7 last.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite expanded to 52.5 in Mar vs. 49.1 expected and 48.8 previous.
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output.”
“The service sector remains the economy’s weak spot, but even here the rate of decline moderated in March as companies benefited from the manufacturing sector’s upturn, customers adapted to life during a pandemic and prospects remained relatively upbeat.”
FX implications
The shared currency held on to the bounce fuelled by the German PMI readings, with EUR/USD supported above 1.1800.
The spot trades at 1.1827, 0.20% weaker on the day, as of writing.
more to come ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.