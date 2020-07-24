Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI expands to 51.1 in July, EUR/USD stays above 1.16

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 51.1 in July vs. 50.0 expected.

Bloc’s Services PMI stands at 55.1 in July vs. 51.0 expected.

The Eurozone manufacturing sector witnessed an upturn this month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Friday.

The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) improved from 47.4 in June to 51.1 in July and beat 50.0 expectations while the Services PMI jumped to 55.1 in July vs. 51.0 expected and 48.3 last.

The Manufacturing PMI hit a 19-month high while the Services Index reached 25-month tops.

The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite arrived at 54.8 in July vs. 51.1 expected and 48.5 previous.

Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit

“Companies across the euro area reported an encouraging start to the third quarter, with output growing at the fastest rate for just over two years in July as lockdowns continued to ease and economies reopened. Demand also showed signs of reviving, helping curb the pace of job losses.”

“The data add to signs that the economy should see a strong rebound after the unprecedented collapse in the second quarter.”

FX implications

The shared currency pays little heed to the upbeat Eurozone PMI readings, as EUR/USD remains well bid and its range near 1.1615.