Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI expands to 51.1 in July, EUR/USD stays above 1.16

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 51.1 in July vs. 50.0 expected.
- Bloc’s Services PMI stands at 55.1 in July vs. 51.0 expected.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector witnessed an upturn this month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Friday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) improved from 47.4 in June to 51.1 in July and beat 50.0 expectations while the Services PMI jumped to 55.1 in July vs. 51.0 expected and 48.3 last.
The Manufacturing PMI hit a 19-month high while the Services Index reached 25-month tops.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite arrived at 54.8 in July vs. 51.1 expected and 48.5 previous.
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“Companies across the euro area reported an encouraging start to the third quarter, with output growing at the fastest rate for just over two years in July as lockdowns continued to ease and economies reopened. Demand also showed signs of reviving, helping curb the pace of job losses.”
“The data add to signs that the economy should see a strong rebound after the unprecedented collapse in the second quarter.”
FX implications
The shared currency pays little heed to the upbeat Eurozone PMI readings, as EUR/USD remains well bid and its range near 1.1615.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.