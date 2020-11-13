Eurozone Preliminary GDP arrives at 12.6% QoQ in Q3 vs. +12.7% expected

The Eurozone economy saw a rebound of 12.6% on quarter in the three months to September of 2020, missing +12.7% expected, the second estimate showed on Friday.
On an annualized basis, the bloc’s GDP dropped by 4.4% in Q3 vs. -4.3% seen in the previous readout while missing -4.3% expectations.
Separately, Eurozone September trade balance came in at €24.0 billion vs. €21.9 billion expected. Meanwhile, the EU’s employment change stood at 0.9% QoQ in Q3 vs. -2.9% last.
About Eurozone Preliminary GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
FX implications
The euro was unperturbed by the downbeat Eurozone growth figures, challenging two-day highs of 1.1830. The spot adds 0.21% so far this Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.
Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues
Gold holds its range around $1880, divided between rising covid cases and vaccine optimism. The metal slumped 5% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. All eyes on virus update and US data for fresh incentives.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost
The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up.