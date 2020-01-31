Eurozone Preliminary GDP arrives at 0.1% QoQ in Q4, misses estimates

The Eurozone economy eased its pace of expansion at 0.1% on quarter in the three months to December of 2019, missing +0.2% expected, the first estimate showed on Friday.

On an annualized basis, the bloc’s economic growth came in at 1.0% from 1.2% seen in the previous readout while missing +1.1% expectations.

About Eurozone Preliminary GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).