Eurozone Preliminary GDP arrives at 0% QoQ in Q4 vs. -0.1% expected

The Eurozone economy stagnated on a quarterly basis in the three months to December of 2023, improving from a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter of 2023, the preliminary estimate released by Eurostat showed Tuesday.

The GDP data beat the market’s expectations for a 0.1% deceleration.

The bloc’s GDP expanded at an annual pace of 0.1% in Q4 vs. 0% in Q3 while beating 0% expectations.

EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone GDP report

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.0823, down 0.08% on the day. Eurozone GDP data failed to move a needle around the Euro.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.26% -0.04% 0.21% -0.08% 0.04% 0.17% EUR -0.07% 0.19% -0.11% 0.13% -0.15% -0.03% 0.11% GBP -0.26% -0.18% -0.31% -0.07% -0.35% -0.22% -0.07% CAD 0.04% 0.13% 0.30% 0.24% -0.04% 0.08% 0.23% AUD -0.19% -0.12% 0.06% -0.24% -0.28% -0.16% 0.00% JPY 0.08% 0.16% 0.37% 0.05% 0.23% 0.12% 0.26% NZD -0.04% 0.03% 0.22% -0.08% 0.17% -0.12% 0.14% CHF -0.19% -0.11% 0.07% -0.22% 0.03% -0.27% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

About Eurozone Preliminary GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone's economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).