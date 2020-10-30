Eurozone Preliminary CPI steadies at -0.3% YoY in October, meets estimates

According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at -0.3% in October, meeting expectations of -0.3% and -0.3% previous.

Meanwhile, the core figures rose by 0.2% in the reported month when compared to +0.2% expectations and +0.2% previous.

Separately, Eurozone September Unemployment Rate arrived at 8.3% vs 8.3% expected and 8.1% previous.

Key details (via Eurostat)

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (2.0%, compared with 1.8% in September), followed by services (0.4%, compared with 0.5% in September), non-energy industrial goods (-0.1%, compared with -0.3% in September) and energy (-8.4%, compared with -8.2% in September).”