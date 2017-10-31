Eurozone Prelim Q3 GDP growth accelerates beyond expectations

The Eurozone economy advanced 0.6% on quarter in the three months to September of 2017, following an upwardly revised 0.7% growth in the previous period and surprising the market to the upside (0.5% expected), the preliminary flash estimate showed on Tuesday.

On an annualized basis, the bloc’s economy expanded by 2.5%, when compared to 2.3% previous and bettered forecasts of 2.4% growth.