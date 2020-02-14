Eurozone Prelim GDP arrives at 0.1% QoQ in Q4 vs. 0.1% expected

- Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q4): 0.1% actual vs 0.1% expected.
- Eurozone GDP (YoY) (Q4): 0.9% actual vs. 1% expected.
After Germany flirted with a recession in the final quarter of 2019, the Eurozone economy steadied in the fourth quarter, the latest figures released by Eurostat showed on Friday.
The bloc’s quarterly reading came in at 0.1%, matching the expectation of +0.1% and +0.1% reported in Q3. The annualized figure arrived at 0.9% vs. 1% expected and 1% last.
The number of employed persons in the Eurozone increased by 0.3% QoQ in Q4 vs. +0.1% expected and +0.1% previous. Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Trade Balance for the bloc stood at EUR22.2 billion in December vs. EUR21.6 billion expected and EUR19.1 recorded in November.
About Eurozone GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
FX Implications
The shared currency remains unfazed by mixed Eurozone macro news, as EUR/USD keeps its corrective bounce intact near 1.0850 region. The downbeat German growth figures also failed to impress the EUR bears.
The main currency pair is making recovery attempts from a new 34-month low reached in early Asia at 1.0828. Despite the upside attempts, the risks remain skewed to the downside for EUR/USD amid EU-US macro divergence and dovish ECB expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 34-month lows amid German stagnation, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda.
GBP/USD edges down after reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment February Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror
Sentiment to moderate slightly from an eight-month high. Current conditions index to edge higher, expectations to slip. Labor market performance is the key metric.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.