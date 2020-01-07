Eurozone Prelim CPI rises 1.3% YoY in Dec vs. +1.0% last.

EUR/USD stays unfazed below 1.1200

According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at +1.3% in December, matching expectations of +1.3% and up from +1.0% previous.

Meanwhile, the core figure arrived at +1.3% in the reported month when compared to +1.3% expectations and +1.3% previous.

Key Details (via Eurostat):

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (2.0%, compared with 1.9% in November), followed by services (1.8%, compared with 1.9% in November), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with November) and energy (0.2%, compared with -3.2% in November).”

The Eurozone inflation report comes a few days after the German Prelim CPI data was released, which showed that the German consumer price inflation accelerated by 1.5% YoY but remained well below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate target of just under 2 percent for the Eurozone as a whole.

In a separate report, the Retail Sales in the 19-nation bloc rose by 1.0% m/m in November vs. -0.3% seen in October and +0.6% expectations. On an annualized basis, Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 2.2% in the reported month vs. +1.7% previous and +1.3% expected.

FX Implications:

Meanwhile, the common currency ignored the in-line with estimates Eurozone CPI report as well as upbeat Retail trade data, as EUR/USD kept its range around 1.1185 region, having bounced-off daily lows at 1.1172.