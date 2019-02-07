TD Securities analysts point out that after reaching a deadlock, EU leaders broke off their marathon Sun/Mon meeting to decide the next Presidents of the EU Commission. Council, Parliament, and ECB, and will re-convene Tuesday morning at 10am BST.

Key Quotes

“Mentions of Mario Draghi's successor as ECB President have been few and far between, suggesting that leaders may defer that decision to the second half of July (after MEPs are due to vote on the next EU Commission President during the 15-18 July sitting) or even September in order to "de-politicise" it, and instead focus on the more political appointments this week.”