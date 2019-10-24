Nordea Markets analysts note that the euro area PMIs improved only marginally this month, making up for a weak start of Q4, putting pressure on the ECB to step up easing.
Key Quotes
“The euro area PMIs picked up slightly in October. The composite index came out 50.2, just below consensus. The manufacturing index stood unchanged at the low level of 45.7, contrary to expectations of an improvement. The services index saw a small improvement to 51.8 from 51.6 last month.”
“The PMIs indicate that growth in the euro area economy will remain subdued in Q4, but do not point to an economy-wide recession just yet. Our estimates suggest that the recent PMIs are in line with a mild recession scenario, which puts downside risks to our growth forecasts.”
“We don’t expect the ECB to decide on any action in its meeting today, and think that the focus will be on Draghi’s legacy. However, the weak economy supports our view that the ECB will need to step up easing again in December, with another rate cut and an expansion of the asset purchase programme.”
“Germany saw a slight improvement in its manufacturing PMI but remains at very low levels, as it landed at 41.9, just below expectations. The German manufacturing PMI gathers most attention due to its dramatic performance since the start of the year and its leading position in this slowdown. The services PMI had a small decrease to 51.2, contrary to expectations of an increase. This is a worrying sign that the service sector is being pulled down further, reflecting a broadening of the weakening in the German economy.”
“The French economy is still relatively robust. Last month, France was the only country of the big four in which manufacturing still recorded growth according to the PMIs. France is keeping up this record and saw a small improvement in the manufacturing PMI to 50.5. The service sector is going strong and surprised to the upside with the services PMI rebounding to 52.9, almost making up for last month’s loss. Sentiment indicators and an extraordinarily strong H1 for manufacturing suggest that the manufacturing compared to other countries might come down still in the last months of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.