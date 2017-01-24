Eurozone: PMIs should be able to continue gaining ground in January - TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, with strong economic momentum into 2017, they think that the PMIs should be able to continue gaining ground in January.

Key Quotes

“We’re a bit above consensus in looking for the French services PMI to rise 0.5pts to 53.4 (mkt 53.2), and for the German manufacturing PMI to rise 0.4pts to 56.0 (mkt 55.4). Today we’re also due to have the Italian Constitutional Court rule on the electoral law, where it’s expected to cancel the part of the law that gives the winning party a bonus allocation of seats. The Court’s instructions around its ruling will help to dictate when new Italian elections might take place.”