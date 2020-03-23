Eurozone PMIs Preview: First crucial view of how Europe is coping with coronavirus

Markit's preliminary PMIs for March provide the first crucial view of how Europe is coping with coronavirus and its implications. Scores above 40 could help the euro bounce while levels under 35 could be devastating, in the opinion of FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“Economists expect dire results, between 37.8 to 42.5 points for French, German, and eurozone PMIs in the manufacturing and services sectors – representing severe contraction.”
“Above 40: If scores on French and then German PMIs hold above the round number, EUR/USD has room to rise. It would help the euro better weather the next storms.”
“Between 35 and 40: EUR/USD would likely trade choppily, reacting to all figures but eventually maintaining its course.”
“Below 35: Scores under 35 would already be reminiscent of 2008 and weigh on the euro, while any number below 30 could trigger a massive sell-off. EUR/USD could tumble down in this case.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
