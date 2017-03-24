Eurozone PMIs likely to remain strong – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank points out that today, PMI figures for the euro area are due out and they expect a strong number from these releases.

Key Quotes

“Overall, we expect PMIs to remain strong as we saw rising Ifo expectations in February and a moderate increase in the ZEW expectations in March, which has been good at leading the PMI figures historically. However, it should be noted that economic expectations have risen after the good news from the PMIs and other economic surveys, making it less likely that we will see further upside surprises. This also reflects that data moves in cycles and that some moderation is likely after a period of strong data.”