Eurozone PMI Preview: Contraction in-line with expectations to be good news for the euro

This Tuesday at 08:00 GMT, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of the EU manufacturing output and services activity for June which are seen recovering further but still in contraction territory. As the market has priced in economic contractions in all major economies just an awful reading would shatter the euro, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“The services sector is the one expected to have improved the most. For the EU, the index is seen improving from 30.5 to 40.5 Manufacturing output is foreseen at 44 after printing at 39.4 in May. The Composite PMI is foreseen at 41 from 31.9 previously. A similar improvement is seen in Germany and France, the two largest economies from the region.”
“Contraction, although in-line with the market’s expectations, should be read as good news for the EUR. Worse than anticipated numbers, closer to previous than to forecasts while fuel fears of a slow and painful path ahead towards the economic comeback, hence, hurt the shared currency. However, the outcome of the Markit reports needs to be extremely discouraging to have a sustainable bearish effect on the EUR.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
