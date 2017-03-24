Eurozone: March flash PMIs in focus – TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, Eurozone’s March flash PMIs data will be the key economic releases for the day which will garner maximum investors’ attention.

Key Quotes

“Recent German data has continued to outperform on balance, so we think that the German manufacturing PMI should be able to hold onto its recent gains and remain more or less unchanged at last month’s strong 56.8 reading.”

“French data has started to weaken a little more though, and with growing concerns as French elections draw closer, we look for the services PMI to fall from 56.4 in Feb down to 55.2 in March.”