Eurozone: M3 money supply and loan growth figures amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that today in the Eurozone we get figures for the M3 money supply and loan growth which will be keenly watched by investors.

Key Quotes

“M3 growth continues to hover around the 5% level with 5.3% growth in March. We expect a similar figure for April. More interestingly, loan growth was very strong in March. Both households and NFCs saw increases of respectively EUR16bn and EUR18bn in loans, leading to yearly growth rates of 2.4% and 2.3%. The figures should have been good news for the ECB as they show how well the monetary accommodation is transmitting to the economy.”



“In Sweden, we are set to receive both the Riksbank April financial market statistics, including household credit growth, and Statistics Sweden s April trade balance data.”