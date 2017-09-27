Eurozone: M3 data in focus today - TDS

Analysts at TDS explain that the M3 data release hasn’t been getting as much attention since EZ credit growth began to stabilise, but the last couple of months have seen an odd downturn in both business and household lending.

Key Quotes

“The ECB views credit growth as a necessary condition for underlying inflationary pressures to improve, so we’ll be watching today’s August data to see if the recent weakness was a one-off or something we should be watching more closely.”