Eurozone: Looking for a slightly better outcome for October flash PMIs - TDS

Eurozone: Looking for a slightly better outcome for October flash PMIs - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for a slightly better outcome than markets for this morning’s Eurozone’s October flash PMIs.
Key Quotes
“For France, we look for the services PMI to rise from 57.0 to 57.5 (mkt 56.9), and for Germany we look for the manufacturing PMI to hold steady at 60.6 (mkt 60.0). Last month saw the biggest upside surprise in the Eurozone composite index in at least the last five years, and we look for the positive momentum and sentiment to continue into the autumn. Today we also get the ECB’s latest bank lending survey at 9am, something that doesn’t usually get much market attention but will play into the ECB’s view on how confident they can be that inflation will continue rising toward target.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.