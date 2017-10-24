Eurozone: Looking for a slightly better outcome for October flash PMIs - TDS

Analysts at TDS are looking for a slightly better outcome than markets for this morning’s Eurozone’s October flash PMIs.

Key Quotes

“For France, we look for the services PMI to rise from 57.0 to 57.5 (mkt 56.9), and for Germany we look for the manufacturing PMI to hold steady at 60.6 (mkt 60.0). Last month saw the biggest upside surprise in the Eurozone composite index in at least the last five years, and we look for the positive momentum and sentiment to continue into the autumn. Today we also get the ECB’s latest bank lending survey at 9am, something that doesn’t usually get much market attention but will play into the ECB’s view on how confident they can be that inflation will continue rising toward target.”