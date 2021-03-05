Eurozone: Key gauge of long-term inflation expectations hits 21-month tops above 1.40%

In a sign that the reflation trade is alive and kicking, a key gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations rose above 1.40% for the first time since May 2019.
The 5-year, 5 years forward inflation swap rate, closely tracked by the European Central Bank (ECB), is at 1.405%, higher on the day by nearly 2bps.
The main catalyst behind Friday’s upsurge is the Fed Chair Powell-led rally in the US Treasury yields, which has once again lifted the global returns on the market.
It’s an encouraging sign for the ECB, given that the central bank has struggled to boost inflation towards its near 2% target over the years.
Heading into the ECB monetary policy decision next week, markets are widely expecting the central bank to boost its PEPP purchases amid the ongoing surge in yields.
EUR/USD nears 1.1900
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.1900, pressured by rising yields and broad-based US dollar strength.
The spot currently trades at 1.1924, down 0.34% on the day, with the focus now shifting towards US NFP release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.