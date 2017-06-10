Eurozone: key events ahead - Danske Bank

Next week, economic reports from the Eurozone include the Sentix confidence, German industrial production, and Eurozone industrial production. Analysts from Danske Bank look for another rise in Sentix investor confidence in October and a 0.6% monthly increase in August of Eurozone IP.

Key Quotes:

“The Sentix investor confidence is due out on Monday. In June, Sentix was at 28.4 – its highest since July 2007, but saw marginal declines in July and August to 27.7, suggesting Sentix could have peaked. However, September saw a new increase to 28.2 and with the rising Euro Stoxx 50 in September, we believe Sentix will rise further to 28.5 in October.”

“The German industrial production for August is also due for release on Monday. In July, industrial production was unchanged from June while July’s factory orders declined 0.7% m/m. However, in light of the strong rebound in factory orders in August, we estimate stronger industrial production in August, and we expect the figure to report a 0.8% monthly increase.”

“On Thursday, the euro area industrial production is due for release. Similar to the German figure, euro area industrial production was almost unchanged, with a 0.1% m/m increase in July. In line with the expected increase in the German figure, we expect euro-area industrial production to report a 0.6% monthly increase in August.”