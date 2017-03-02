Eurozone: key economic numbers for next week - Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank, take a look, at next week economic numbers from the Eurozone.

Key Quotes:

“In the euro area, the first release of interest is Sentix investor confidence. Sentix trended upwards in H2 16 and reached 18.2 in January 2017, its highest level since August 2015. The current situation and expectations components have both risen to historically high levels but we have seen a loss of momentum in both ZEW and IFO expectations, which could be a drag on Sentix expectations. Therefore, we expect Sentix to rise marginally to 19.0 in February, possibly dragged down by a declining expectations component.”

“We are also due to get German factory orders for December on Monday. Factory orders have followed a rising tendency since 2013 but have experienced large fluctuations, with a 5% monthly increase in October and a 2.5% decline in November.”

“On Tuesday, German industrial production for December is set to be released. Industrial production was solid throughout October and November, with 0.5% and 0.4% monthly increases, respectively. However, factory orders saw a monthly decline in November, following October’s strong increase, which indicates declining industrial production in December. Thus, we expect the December figure to show a monthly decline of 0.4%.”

