Eurozone: Key economic data ahead – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Thursday’s EU docket, with the main focus on the Eurozone growth and inflation readings.

Key Quotes:

“EUR We see downside risks to today's Eurozone GDP print and look for a flat reading compared to consensus of 0.1% q/q.

For October HICP, we are in line with consensus of 0.7% y/y, with core CPI holding steady at 1.0% y/y, but a larger downward pull from energy prices dragging the headline lower. The risks for inflation appear to lie to the upside though, after small upside surprises for both Spain and Germany yesterday.”