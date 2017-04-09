Eurozone: Investor confidence in focus – Danske Bank

Eurozone: Investor confidence in focus – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the euro area, the Sentix investor confidence is due for release and will be a key economic release for today’s session, according to analysts at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“Tension concerning North Korea is still seeing spill overs to the financial markets, while the recent EUR strength might also have weighed on investor confidence. We estimate Sentix fell to 26.9 in August.”
“In Denmark, we are due to get FX reserves data for August, which we believe is likely to show that Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the FX market.”
“The most important event this week is the ECB meeting. We do not expect any announcement on QE at this meeting, as the ECB has hinted that it needs more time to discuss it. Instead, the focus is likely to be on how big a problem the current pace of euro appreciation is for the ECB.”
