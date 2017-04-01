Eurozone inflation to pop up to 1.1% y/y in December - TDS

Analysts at TDS are looking for Eurozone inflation to pop up to 1.1% y/y in December, recording a 1-handle for the first time since September 2013.

Key Quotes

“This is a bit higher than the 1.0% reading we had previously been looking for, thanks to the substantial upside surprise in German inflation yesterday (although this should be tempered by the slight downside surprise in France). The entire gain should be driven by food and energy prices though, as we look for core CPI to remain unchanged at 0.8% y/y.”