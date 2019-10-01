Eurozone: Inflation in line with expectations – TD Securities

In view of analysts at TD Securities, Eurozone’s inflation was a touch below consensus of 1.0% y/y, but in line with their forecast of 0.9% y/y for September, while core CPI was in line with markets at 1.0% y/y.

Key Quotes

“Eurozone HICP is tracking about 0.2ppts below the ECB's staff forecasts from September, and the headline figure was actually 0.852% y/y in Sept, so only barely rounding up to 0.9%, and our early forecast points to a dip down to 0.7% y/y in Oct. This leaves inflation moving further away from the "robust convergence" that the ECB wants to see before turning off the taps on QE-infinity.”