Eurozone: Inflation figures in focus – Danske Bank

Eurozone: Inflation figures in focus – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the euro area, HICP figures for September are set for release and will be the key economic release for today’s session, according to analysts at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“Following yesterday's inflation release in Spain and Germany, we still look for euro area inflation at 1.6% but with the weak service price inflation release in Germany, there is some downside risk to our euro area core inflation forecast of 1.3%. Instead, the increase to 1.6% in September might be driven more by the volatile components energy and food, if similar inflation trends are observed as in Germany. We also get data on German retail sales in August and the German unemployment rate.”
