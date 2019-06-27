Eurozone inflation and G20 amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that in the euro area, we get a first hint of where inflation is headed in June with the German and Spanish HICP figures out already today.

Key Quotes

“It will be interesting to see if they point to the rise in core inflation we expect to see in tomorrow's euro area figures. The EC's economic confidence indicator for June will also be on the agenda, providing the last piece to the puzzle of how consumer and business sentiment has fared in Q2.”

“On an otherwise light day on the data front, markets will continue to look out for clues ahead of tomorrow's G20 meeting in Japan. Tensions are high ahead of the meeting, with Trump warning of additional tariffs if there is lack of progress after G20, while it was also suggested that the US and China have agreed on a tentative truce, according to scmp.”