Eurozone industrial production rebounds 0.9% m/m in May, beats estimates (EUR keeps gains)

Industrial activity in the Eurozone witnessed a minor improvement in May, after the recent downturn.

Industrial production bounced by 0.9% m/m in May after dropping by 0.4% in April, beating expectations of a 0.2% rebound. On an annualized basis, the factory output dipped by 0.5% in the reported month versus -1.6% expectations and a 0.4% drop seen last.

According to Eurostat, among Member States for which data are available (when compared monthly), the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Denmark (+4.4%), Ireland (+2.3%) and France (+2.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Finland (-2.9%), Romania (-1.9%) and Croatia (-1.7%).